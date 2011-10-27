TOKYO Oct 27 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank's decision to ease monetary policy on Thursday took into account the impact of recent yen rises and developments in Europe on Japan's economic outlook.

Shirakawa also said some of the risks that the central bank aimed to forestall when it loosened policy in August have since materialised.

"Current yen rises are having a big negative impact on Japanese corporate sentiment and exports," Shirakawa told a news conference, stressing that the drawbacks of the yen's strength outweighed the merits for the economy.

The BOJ eased monetary policy by expanding asset purchases as the yen's recent rises to record highs and Europe's lingering debt woes cloud the outlook for the country's fragile economy.

The central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at a range of zero to 0.1 percent but it topped up its 15 trillion yen ($197 billion) asset buying programme by 5 trillion yen, offering its second monetary stimulus in three months. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)