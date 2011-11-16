(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
TOKYO Nov 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday there were differences in
opinion among some board members as to what extent Europe's debt
problems were deepening.
Some on the board felt that risks regarding Europe have
heightened since the BOJ's previous policy meeting three weeks
ago, while others felt such risks have not changed much since
then, Shirakawa told a news conference.
Shirakawa declined to say how many board members felt that
such risks have heightened, but he added that this was not the
predominant view.
The BOJ kept monetary settings on hold on Wednesday but
toned down its economic assessment and voiced concern about the
possible fallout from Europe's debt crisis, signalling its
readiness to ease policy again if the nation's recovery came
under threat.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)