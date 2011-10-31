OSAKA, Japan Oct 31 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday he was focusing on risks to Japan's economic outlook as rises in the yen would have a big impact on the country's exports as well as corporate revenues and sentiment.

But he said in a news conference that the effects of monetary easing take 1-1/2 to two years to show in the economy and that the central bank does not conduct policy based on daily currency moves.

He also ruled out the possibility of the BOJ buying foreign assets or euro zone bonds as part of efforts to weaken the yen, an idea floated by some academics and business executives.

Japan intervened to weaken the yen on Monday after it hit a record high against the dollar, saying it acted to counter speculative moves that did not reflect the health of the Japanese economy.

The move came after the central bank last week eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases, spurred by the yen's rises to record highs, the global economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis, which threatened Japan's recovery prospects. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)