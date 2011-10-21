TOKYO Oct 21 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday tension in financial markets stemming from Europe's sovereign debt woes has eased somewhat.

"The fate of Europe's sovereign debt problems is going to be the focus for the time being," Shirakawa said in a speech at a meeting of credit unions.

"As European authorities are responding to this problem, tension in markets seems to have eased somewhat."

The BOJ will hold a policy review at which it is expected to cut its economic forecasts because of slowing global growth, but keep monetary policy unchanged. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)