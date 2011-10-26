TOKYO Oct 26 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank already buys huge amounts of government bonds compared with other central banks of advanced economies.

Shirakawa offered few clues on whether the BOJ will consider easing policy at Thursday's rate review, only saying that the central bank's nine-member board will carefully examine the outlook for the economy and scrutinise the best way to achieve sustainable economic growth with price stability.

"As for monetary policy, the nine members of the board together come up with a conclusion at each policy-setting meeting," Shirakawa told a lower house financial committee meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)