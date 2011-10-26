TOKYO Oct 26 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank already buys huge
amounts of government bonds compared with other central banks of
advanced economies.
Shirakawa offered few clues on whether the BOJ will consider
easing policy at Thursday's rate review, only saying that the
central bank's nine-member board will carefully examine the
outlook for the economy and scrutinise the best way to achieve
sustainable economic growth with price stability.
"As for monetary policy, the nine members of the board
together come up with a conclusion at each policy-setting
meeting," Shirakawa told a lower house financial committee
meeting.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)