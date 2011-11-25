UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that the nation's economy could be hurt further by the European debt crisis as exports could decline.
That would come on top of a stronger yen and stock price falls, he said.
"As emerging economies that have close trading relations with Europe slow down, Japan's exports to those economies may decline," Shirakawa said at an event hosted by the Japan Securities Dealers Association.
"Through this and other various channels, the impact on the Japanese economy may grow bigger." (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.