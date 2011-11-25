TOKYO Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that the nation's economy could be hurt further by the European debt crisis as exports could decline.

That would come on top of a stronger yen and stock price falls, he said.

"As emerging economies that have close trading relations with Europe slow down, Japan's exports to those economies may decline," Shirakawa said at an event hosted by the Japan Securities Dealers Association.

"Through this and other various channels, the impact on the Japanese economy may grow bigger." (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)