TOKYO Dec 22 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that Japan and other advanced
economies will find it challenging to boost economic growth
through loose monetary policy with interest rates already close
to zero.
"As other advanced countries also have interest rates
approaching zero, this limits the room for advanced economies to
take advantage of demand from each other," Shirakawa said in a
speech at a committee meeting of Japan's biggest business lobby,
Nippon Keidanren.
Easy monetary policy is in principle designed to stimulate
the economy by prompting corporate investment as well as
depressing the currency and boosting exports to make use of
overseas demand, he said.
"(But) these channels are not operating well (in the present
environment," he added.
