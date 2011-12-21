TOKYO Dec 21 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the stagnation in
Europe's economy was having global implications, with the pain
already felt in Japan through weakening trade.
Shirakawa told a news conference there was no change in the
central bank's view that Japan's economy is heading for a
recovery but warned that many firms were taking a cautious
stance on the outlook.
"A delay in dealing with Europe's crisis may have a severe
impact on the global economy. We must prevent this from
happening at all cost," he said.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday, as widely
expected, but cut its assessment of the economy on mounting
evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on
global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)