TOKYO Dec 21 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the stagnation in Europe's economy was having global implications, with the pain already felt in Japan through weakening trade.

Shirakawa told a news conference there was no change in the central bank's view that Japan's economy is heading for a recovery but warned that many firms were taking a cautious stance on the outlook.

"A delay in dealing with Europe's crisis may have a severe impact on the global economy. We must prevent this from happening at all cost," he said.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday, as widely expected, but cut its assessment of the economy on mounting evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)