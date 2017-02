TOKYO Jan 17 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday that tension in short-term money markets has eased thanks to dollar liquidity supplies from the world's central banks and the European Central Bank's money operations.

Shirakawa also told a meeting of ministers that there is no major change in the level of investor risk aversion in markets, a Cabinet Office official said. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)