(Repeats to attach to alerts)
TOKYO Feb 6 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday he acknowledges that the
economy is in a severe situation due to deflation and the
strength of the yen.
Shirakawa, repsonding to questions from a lawmaker in the
budget committee of parliament's upper house, said the BOJ will
implement appropriate steps through close examination of the
economic situation.
He also said the BOJ and the Federal Reserve share similar
goals in pursuing a monetary policy that will ensure stable
prices and sustainable economic growth.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)