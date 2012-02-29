TOKYO Feb 29 The Bank of Japan's firm price commitment through its new inflation goal is likely to boost the public's expectations of inflation, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations held by Japanese households and companies tend to be lower than those of other advanced economies, which helps explain the BOJ's relatively lower inflation goal, Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee.

The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme on Feb. 14 and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of political pressure, signalling more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)