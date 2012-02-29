TOKYO Feb 29 The Bank of Japan's firm
price commitment through its new inflation goal is likely to
boost the public's expectations of inflation, Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday.
Inflation expectations held by Japanese households and
companies tend to be lower than those of other advanced
economies, which helps explain the BOJ's relatively lower
inflation goal, Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee.
The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme on Feb. 14 and
set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of political
pressure, signalling more aggressive monetary policy to pull an
ailing economy out of deflation.
