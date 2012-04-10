(Repeats to cover separate alert series)
TOKYO, April 10 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Tuesday monetary policy should not be directly
linked to short-term market moves, stressing that the focus
should be on the outlook for the economy and prices.
He also told a news conference it was inappropriate to have
any preset idea now on whether the BOJ would ease policy at its
next rate review on April 27.
"We carefully examined the economy and prices at today's
policy meeting. We will examine them particularly closely at our
next rate review and make appropriate monetary policy decisions
based on our assessment," Shirakawa said.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady in a
two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday, holding off on easing
until a more thorough assessment of the economy later this month
which may give clues on whether more action is needed to boost
the sluggish economy.
