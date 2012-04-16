TOKYO, April 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Monday he was continuing to watch the risk of
Europe's debt woes affecting Japan's banking system, although
worries about major market turmoil have subsided.
"Japan's financial system has maintained stability as a
whole, but close watch is still needed on risk factors such as a
spillover from Europe's situation," Shirakawa said in a speech
at an event hosted by the Trust Companies Association of Japan.
The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting its target
for asset purchases by double the usual increment and setting a
1 percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive policy to
beat deflation, which has plagued the economy for nearly two
decades.
The central bank has kept monetary policy steady since then
but will consider easing at its next rate review on April 27 by
boosting asset purchases, sources say.
