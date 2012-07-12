(Repeats to attach story to separate series of alerts)

TOKYO, July 12 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that the BOJ would not automatically link its policy to that of other central banks.

"What the BOJ is looking at is the outlook for Japan's economy and prices," Shirakawa said at a news conference.

"Of course, each central bank, in assessing its economy, will look at the global economy. That means that, as a result, central banks may head towards monetary easing around the same time. But the BOJ will not automatically link its policy to that of other central banks," he said.

The BOJ held off on further policy easing on Thursday despite slowing global growth that has driven other major central banks into expanding stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep the country's economic recovery on track. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)