TOKYO, June 15 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the weekend Greek elections heighten market strains.

"Central banks are always in close contact with each other," Shirakawa told a news conference. "Central banks share a common understanding that it is important to ensure financial system stability."

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday but pledged to do its utmost to ensure the country's banking system remains stable if Greek elections this weekend ignite fresh global market turmoil. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)