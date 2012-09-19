China completes $1.15 trln investment in major projects by end-2016 -state planner
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Sept 19 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Japan's economic recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged slowdown in global growth.
"We judged that further monetary easing was necessary now to ensure that Japan's economy does not slip from a path towards sustained growth with price stability," Shirakawa told a news conference.
The BOJ eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase programme, following in the U.S. Federal Reserve's footsteps as weakening exports and mounting tensions with China hurt prospects for a near-term recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening