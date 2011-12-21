TOKYO Dec 21 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday it is difficult to determine the economic implications of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

"Financial markets remain stable. The BOJ will closely watch the impact of Kim's death and stands ready to ensure market stability," Shirakawa told a news conference.

Kim, 69, died early on Saturday of a heart attack while on a train journey, North Korean state television reported on Monday.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady earlier on Wednesday, as widely expected, but cut its assessment of the economy on mounting evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)