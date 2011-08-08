TOKYO Aug 8 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (0100-0400 GMT), a parliament official said.

Shirakawa will submit the BOJ's twice-yearly report on its conduct of monetary policy to the upper house committee on financial affairs and take questions from lawmakers, the official said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)