UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Aug 8 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (0100-0400 GMT), a parliament official said.
Shirakawa will submit the BOJ's twice-yearly report on its conduct of monetary policy to the upper house committee on financial affairs and take questions from lawmakers, the official said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.