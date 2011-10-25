DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
TOKYO Oct 26 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will appear before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. (0400-0540 GMT), a parliamentary official said.
Shirakawa will answer questions from opposition lawmakers at the lower house financial affairs committee, the official said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports