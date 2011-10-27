TOKYO Oct 27 A senior Bank of Japan official will appear before a parliamentary committee on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. (0100-0140 GMT), a parliamentary official said.

Kenichirou Watanabe, deputy director-general of the international department at the BOJ, will appear at the upper house committee on fiscal and financial affairs, the official said.

The BOJ holds its regular rate review on Thursday. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Writing by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)