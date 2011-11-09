TOKYO Nov 9 The Bank of Japan fell short of its target for corporate bond buying on Wednesday for the first time since introducing an asset buying scheme last year to support a weak economy and fight relentless deflation.

The shortfall suggests financial firms are in no rush to unload their holdings of corporate bonds except for issues over which they have credit concerns.

Market players said the BOJ may need to relax the rules of its corporate bond buying to keep its key monetary easing mechanism functioning.

"The BOJ could start accepting longer bond durations (than the current maximum of two years)," Takayuki Atake, chief credit analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, said.

In Wednesday's operation, the BOJ drew offers of 144.1 billion yen ($1.85 billion), short of its 150 billion yen target.

The central bank has already faced calls to buy government bonds with longer durations than the current limit of two years and target the longer end of the yield curve. But its policymakers have dismissed the idea.

Investors holding bonds issued by Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plants, have also urged the BOJ to buy more of their bonds by lifting its 100 billion yen ceiling on individual issuers.

The BOJ plans to buy 2.9 trillion yen's worth of corporate bonds by the end of next year under the asset buying scheme. It has so far bought 1.2 trillion yen.

The central bank increased the asset buying pool by 5 trillion yen last month, all set aside for government bonds, bringing the total amount available to 20 trillion yen. ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama and Mari Terawaki, Writing by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Hugh Lawson)