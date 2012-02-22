TOKYO Feb 23 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will appear before a parliamentary committee on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. (0000 GMT), a parliamentary official said.

Shirakawa, slated to be in parliament until 3:30 p.m, will answer questions from ruling and opposition lawmakers at the lower house budget committee, the official added. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)