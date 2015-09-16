By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 16 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday
downgraded Japan's credit rating by one notch to A+, saying
economic support for the country's sovereign creditworthiness
has continued to weaken in the past three to four years.
S&P cut its rating on Japan by one notch from AA- to A+,
which is four notches below its top rating AAA. The agency
raised its outlook from negative to stable.
It was the first Japan downgrade by S&P since January 2011
and came 4-1/2 years after it last lowered its outlook from
stable to negative.
The downgrade brings its Japan rating into line with rival
ratings agency Moody's Investors Service, which downgraded Japan
to A1 in December last year. Fitch Ratings cut its rating on
Japan by one notch to A in April.
The yen shrugged off the lowering of the credit
rating. It briefly fell but then regained ground.
"We believe the likelihood of an economic recovery in Japan
strong enough to restore economic support for sovereign
creditworthiness commensurate with our previous assessment has
diminished," S&P said in a statement.
It added that "Despite showing initial promise, we believe
that the government's economic revival strategy - dubbed
'Abenomics'- will not be able to reverse this deterioration in
the next two to three years."
The world's third-largest economy shrank in April-June and
analysts expect any rebound in July-September growth to be
feeble as private consumption remains sluggish and China's
slowdown dampens prospects for a solid recovery in exports.
Japan aims to return to a primary budget surplus in fiscal
2020 and then lowering the debt-GDP ratio, which is the worst in
the world at around twice the size of the country's $5 trillion
economy.
The S&P downgrade came the day after the Bank of Japan stood
pat on policy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda voiced confidence that the
economy can weather the hit from China's slowdown and weak
demand in the rest of Asia, suggesting that he sees no immediate
need to expand stimulus further.
But he reiterated the central bank "will not hesitate" to
deploy more support if Japan's recovery and the BOJ's 2 percent
inflation target are threatened.
