TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's economic recovery from a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March is likely to fall short of previous expectations, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday, citing the government's slow policy response as one negative factor.

"Japan's economy has shown some signs of recovery ... However, several factors appear to have hamstrung the recovery, including the government's slow policy response to the disaster," the rating agency said.

In addition, S&P said "uncertainty over the global economy and the looming risk of a double-dip recession in the U.S. have overshadowed a rebound in Japanese exports," while the yen's spike may also undermine the recovery.

S&P in April downgraded its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating, warning that the huge cost of the disaster would hurt the country's already weak public finances unless unless Tokyo raised taxes. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)