TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's economic recovery from a
devastating earthquake and tsunami in March is likely to fall
short of previous expectations, Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday, citing the government's slow policy response as one
negative factor.
"Japan's economy has shown some signs of recovery ...
However, several factors appear to have hamstrung the recovery,
including the government's slow policy response to the
disaster," the rating agency said.
In addition, S&P said "uncertainty over the global economy
and the looming risk of a double-dip recession in the U.S. have
overshadowed a rebound in Japanese exports," while the yen's
spike may also undermine the recovery.
S&P in April downgraded its outlook on Japan's sovereign
debt rating, warning that the huge cost of the disaster would
hurt the country's already weak public finances unless unless
Tokyo raised taxes.
