TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese household spending fell 3.2 percent in November from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting worries about the economy sapped consumers' appetite to spend.

(Changes in percent, economists' median forecast in parentheses):

NOV OCT Overall household spending Real (year-on-year) -3.2 (-1.1) -0.4 pct Real (month-on-month) -1.3 (-0.3) +0.3 pct ------------------------------------------------------------- Wage earner households (year-on-year) Real spending -4.1 -1.8 pct Real average income -1.0 -2.8 pct

