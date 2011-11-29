TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese household spending
fell 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier in
price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in
a sign worries about faltering global growth are weighing on
consumption.
Following is a table of Japan's household spending
figures.
(Changes in percent, economists' median forecast in
parentheses):
OCT SEPT
Overall household spending
Real (year-on-year) -0.4 (-1.5) -1.9 pct
Real (month-on-month) +0.3 ( 0.0) +0.9 pct
-------------------------------------------------------------
Wage earner households (year-on-year)
Real spending -1.8 -2.8 pct
Real average income -2.8 -0.7 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
