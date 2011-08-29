TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese household spending fell
2.1 percent in July from a year earlier in price-adjusted real
terms , government data showed on Tuesday, with the
pace of falls narrowing in a sign consumption is recovering from
the March natural disaster.
The fall was less than the median market forecast
for a 3.0 percent decline and followed a revised 3.5 percent
decline in June.
Spending grew 0.7 percent from June in seasonally adjusted
terms as households spent an average 280,046 yen ($3,637.67),
the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on
Tuesday.
Spending by wage earner households fell 2.6 percent in July
from the same month a year earlier.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
