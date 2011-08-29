TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese household spending fell 2.1 percent in July from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms , government data showed on Tuesday, with the pace of falls narrowing in a sign consumption is recovering from the March natural disaster.

The fall was less than the median market forecast for a 3.0 percent decline and followed a revised 3.5 percent decline in June.

Spending grew 0.7 percent from June in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 280,046 yen ($3,637.67), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households fell 2.6 percent in July from the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)