TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese household spending fell 4.1 percent in August from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, more than the median market forecast for a 2.8 percent annual decline, as worries about a return to global recession weighed on consumption.

Compared with the previous month, spending fell 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms, as households spent an average 282,008 yen ($3,670.07), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households fell 4.7 percent in August from the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)