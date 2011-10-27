TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese household spending fell 1.9 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms , government data showed on Friday, suggesting that growing risks from the overseas economy and a strong yen weighed on consumption.

It was the seventh straight monthly fall but was less than the median market forecast for a 3.4 percent drop and the August decline of 4.1 percent.

Spending grew 0.9 percent from August in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 270,010 yen ($3,560.26), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

Spending by wage earner households fell 2.8 percent in September from the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)