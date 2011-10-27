TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese household spending fell
1.9 percent in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted
real terms , government data showed on
Friday, suggesting that growing risks from the overseas economy
and a strong yen weighed on consumption.
It was the seventh straight monthly fall but was less than
the median market forecast for a 3.4 percent drop and the August
decline of 4.1 percent.
Spending grew 0.9 percent from August in seasonally adjusted
terms as households spent an average 270,010 yen ($3,560.26),
the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on
Friday.
Spending by wage earner households fell 2.8 percent in
September from the same month a year earlier.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)