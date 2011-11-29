(Corrects average spending figure in third paragraph)

TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese household spending fell 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign worries about faltering global growth are weighing on consumption.

It was the eighth straight month of falls. It compared with the median market forecast for a 1.5 percent drop and followed a 1.9 percent decline in September.

Spending grew 0.3 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 285,605 yen, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Spending by wage earner households fell 1.8 percent in October from the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)