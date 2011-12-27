Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese household spending fell 3.2 percent in November from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting worries about the economy sapped consumers' appetite to spend.
The fall was steeper than a median market forecast for a 1.1 percent fall and followed a 0.4 percent decline in October.
Spending declined 1.3 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 273,428 yen ($3,500), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
Spending by wage earner households fell 4.1 percent in November from the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 77.84 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.