TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese household spending fell 3.2 percent in November from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting worries about the economy sapped consumers' appetite to spend.

The fall was steeper than a median market forecast for a 1.1 percent fall and followed a 0.4 percent decline in October.

Spending declined 1.3 percent from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 273,428 yen ($3,500), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Spending by wage earner households fell 4.1 percent in November from the same month a year earlier. ($1 = 77.84 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)