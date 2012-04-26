TOKYO, April 27 Japanese household spending rose
3.4 percent in March from a year earlier in price-adjusted real
terms, government data showed on Friday, helped by a recovery in
consumer sentiment a year after a devastating earthquake and
tsunami.
The rise compared with the median market forecast for a 3.5
percent annual increase and followed a 2.3 percent rise in the
year to February. It was also the biggest increase since March
2010, when spending grew 4.4 percent.
Spending declined 0.1 percent from February in seasonally
adjusted terms as households spent an average 303,841 yen
($3,800), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
said on Friday.
Spending by wage earner households rose 4.3 percent in March
from the same month a year earlier.
($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)