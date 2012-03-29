(Refiles to delete extraneous word in first paragraph)
TOKYO, March 30 Japanese household spending rose
2.3 percent in February from a year earlier in price-adjusted
real terms, government data showed on Friday, suggesting a
moderate recovery in consumption helped by government subsidies
for purchase of fuel-efficient cars.
The rise contrasted sharply with the median market forecast
for a 0.2 percent fall and followed a 2.3 percent drop in
January.
Spending grew 1.8 percent from January in seasonally
adjusted terms as households spent an average 267,895 yen
($3,300), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
said.
Spending by wage earner households rose 2.9 percent in
February from the same month a year earlier.
($1 = 82.2550 Japanese yen)
