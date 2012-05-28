TOKYO May 29 Japanese household spending rose 2.6 percent in April from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, go vernment data showed on Tuesday, as consumer sentiment steadily recovers a year after a devastating earthquake.

The rise was slightly bigger than the median market forecast for a 2.4 percent annual rise, and followed a 3.4 percent increase in the year to March.

Spending fell 0.8 percent from March in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 301,948 yen ($3,800), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Spending by wage earner households rose 3.8 percent in April from the same month a year earlier.

($1 = 79.4850 Japanese yen)