TOKYO Aug 31 Japanese household spending rose
1.7 percent in July from a year earlier, data showed on Friday,
helped by government support for buyers of fuel-efficient
cars.
The rise exceeded the median market forecast for a 1.2
percent increase and followed a 1.6 percent rise in June.
Spending declined 1.3 percent from June in seasonally
adjusted terms as households spent an average 283,295 yen
($3,600), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
said on Friday.
Spending by wage earner households rose 1.5 percent in July
from the same month a year earlier.
To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry
of Internal Affairs and Communications at: