TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese household spending fell
0.1 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted
real terms, government data showed on Friday, in a sign worries
about the economic outlook hurt consumption.
The fall was less than the median market forecast for a 0.9
percent fall, the same level of fall seen in September.
Spending grew 0.6 percent from the previous month in
seasonally adjusted terms, with households spending an average
284,238 yen ($3,500), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communications said on Friday.
Spending by wage earner households rose 0.7 percent in
October from the same month a year earlier.
To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry
of Internal Affairs and Communications at: