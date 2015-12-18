* Abe seeks right balance between growth and fiscal reform

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Dec 18 Japan's cabinet approved on Friday a $27 billion extra budget for the fiscal year ending in March to revitalise growth, while critics see some of the spending as targeting voters ahead of an upper house election next year.

The 3.3213 trillion yen ($27.12 billion) stimulus budget features spending to support the low-income elderly with cash benefits worth 30,000 yen per person and farmers expected to be hit by the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

The extra budget adds to the initial 96.3 trillion yen outlay, bringing this fiscal year's general-account budget spending to 99.6 trillion yen. It compared with a 3.1 trillion yen extra budget spending the last fiscal year.

The budget underscores a challenge to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who must strike a balance between fixing the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden and reviving the economy ahead of the upper house election around mid-2016.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the extra budget will help achieve a strong economy to cope with the fast-ageing population. But the government's scheme to give cash benefits to the elderly comes at a time when it plans to cut benefits to low-income families with children.

"Propensity to consume is high among the elderly. so there'll be a certain effect to stimulate consumption," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But I can also understand the criticism that the steps are aimed at winning votes" among the elderly and farmers.

For fiscal discipline, the government will not issue extra bonds to fund the stimulus. It reduced its plans to issue new bonds by 444.7 billion yen from the initially planned 36.9 trillion yen for the current fiscal year.

The government will tap sources such as unspent money from the previous year's budget and tax revenue that has exceeded initial budget forecasts.

The government revised up the tax revenue estimate for this fiscal year by 1.899 trillion yen to a 24-year high of 56.4 trillion yen, reflecting rising corporate profits helped by a weak yen and tumbling oil prices, although the economy has barely grown in the current fiscal year.

The extra budget will be sent to parliament for approval early next year, along with a draft budget for the fiscal year that starts in April.

With this budget, the government is set to achieve its aim of halving the primary budget deficit - excluding new bond sales and debt-servicing - from five years ago, the ministry said.

($1 = 122.4500 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)