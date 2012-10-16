Oct 16 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
plans a new round of economic stimulus by the end of next month
as the country has entered a lull, Kyodo News reported, quoting
sources close to the prime minister.
The steps are expected to include measures to curb
deflation, ease the yen's appreciation, expand earthquake
reconstruction work and relax regulations on businesses, the
news agency reported.
Noda will hold an extraordinary Cabinet meeting Wednesday to
instruct his ministers to map out the plan, Kyodo said.