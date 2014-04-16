Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that Japanese share price decline in April has not been significant.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 3 percent on Wednesday to post its biggest one-day rise in two months, although it is still down 11.5 percent so far this year, making it the worst performer among major developed markets. The index rallied 57 percent in 2013 on the back of Japan's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.