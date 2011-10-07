TOKYO Oct 7 Japan's government is aiming to launch this month its public-private panel for devising long-term policies spanning economic, trade and energy that it hopes will wield considerable clout in running the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The national strategy panel will comprise about a dozen members, with three to five cabinet ministers including the national strategy minister and finance minister, the newspaper said, citing a senior government official.

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, representatives of business lobbies and academics are also expected to join the panel, to be chaired by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the Nikkei said.

The panel will replace various meetings that have been launched since the Democratic Party came to power in 2009 and will likely adopt a top-down approach in policy decisions similar to that of a now defunct high-profile panel of the former ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy under reform-minded former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, established in 2001, came up with initiatives for sweeping changes, such as privatising the postal system and cleaning up debt in the financial system.

Just like the Koizumi council, the new panel is likely to become a regular venue for policy discussions between the government and the BOJ, which has effectively been absent under the Democrats' rule.

The government's top spokesman Osamu Fujimura has said the panel will convene its first meeting as early as next week to discuss whether to join negotiations for joining a U.S.-led free trade initiative, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The Democratic government abolished the Koizumi council in 2009 as it criticised the Koizumi administration for not doing enough to support employment when carrying out structural reforms centred around the council.

But the government has come under fire itself for a lack of coordination and communication between government, the central bank and the business sector. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)