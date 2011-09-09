TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan is considering offering more than $6 billion in subsidies in its third extra budget to help companies build facilities in the country, the trade minister said on Friday, as the export-oriented economy aims to keep businesses from relocating abroad due to the surging yen.

The yen has gained 5 percent against the dollar in the past two months, hitting a record high of 75.94 in mid-August, and raised worries of derailing a recovery from March's huge quake and tsunami that tipped the economy into recession.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has expressed concerns that the yen's strength would accelerate the process of "hollowing out" of the nation's industry.

"To avoid hollowing out of industries and to realise new growth, we will try to keep in Japan the investments to be made by big and small firms that could move abroad due to the strong yen and power limitations," Hachiro told a news conference.

The subsidies would be used by firms to build factories as well as research and development facilities in Japan, Hachiro said, add ing the size of the plan would be around 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion).

The government aims to submit to parliament by mid-October a bill for the third extra budget for this fiscal year, which will set out steps to combat strong yen and start full-fledged rebuilding from the March disaster. The budget is expected to exceed 10 trillion yen.

The trade ministry is also considering offering subsidies worth 200 billion yen to promote products that help households conserve power, such as solar panels and batteries, Hachiro said.

It also wants to buy stakes in natural gas projects to secure fuel supply after the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years at Fukushima nuclear power plant, and use some 30 billion yen to ensure supply chains function even in the case of major disasters, he said.

The government has already allocated 6 trillion yen to disaster relief in the first two emergency budgets. Japan's cabinet approved in July a 13 trillion yen rebuilding spending plan but deferred a decision on which taxes to raise to repay. ($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kim Coghill)