TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday that stability in the foreign exchange market is very important and the government wants to closely monitor markets with a sense of urgency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga spoke to reporters after the dollar fell to a seven-week low versus the yen due to speculation about the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies and Britain's exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)