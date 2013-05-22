TOKYO May 22 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the government wants the central bank to continue its efforts to quickly end 15 years of deflation.

"The Bank of Japan has decided to achieve its 2 percent inflation target as soon as possible. We expect them to continue working steadily toward achieving what they have decided," Suga, the top government spokesman, told a regular news conference after the central bank kept policy steady.