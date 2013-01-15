TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with his aides on Tuesday will be aimed at exchanging views on economic and monetary policy, rather than focusing on procedures for choosing the next central bank governor, the government's top spokesman said.

Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economics Minister Akira Amari will also join the meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference on Tuesday.

Abe said in a television programme on Sunday that he would meet with his economic aides, including special adviser Koichi Hamada, on Tuesday to hear from them on who would be suitable as the next BOJ governor when incumbent Masaaki Shirakawa's term expires in April.