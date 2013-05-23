UPDATE 2-China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
TOKYO May 23 The sharp fall in Tokyo stock prices is unlikely to hamper Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo's economic policies and their positive effects on the economy, the government's top spokesman said on Thursday.
"Japan's economy is expected to gradually head for a recovery, and we hope to closely watch market developments," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular news conference.
The Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors, prompting them to take profits from a recent rally buoyed by massive Bank of Japan stimulus measures.
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.