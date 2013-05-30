UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO May 30 Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that Thursday's plunge by the Tokyo stock market was a temporary adjustment and that the Japanese economy is steadily picking up.
"Share prices appear to have been undergoing temporary adjustment over the past week," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
"A rise in share prices over the past month has been extremely rapid ... In that regard, it would be unnatural if adjustment did not occur," Suga said.
The Nikkei share average dived to a five-week low on Thursday as the yen firmed further against the dollar.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.