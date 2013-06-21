TOKYO, June 21 Japan's top government spokesman
said on Friday that a corporate tax cut was an option to revive
the economy.
"The basic idea is that the government will create an
environment in which Japan can be competitive internationally,"
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular news
conference.
"We will make the utmost effort to beat a strong yen and
deflation by searching every possibility to revive the economy."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party vowed on Thursday
to cut Japan's corporate tax rate to revitalise the world's
third biggest economy, in hopes of winning an upper house poll
in July and cementing its grip on power.