TOKYO, April 16 Japan's top government spokesman on Thursday denied a media report that Germany has asked Japan to join a Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Japan calls for transparency about the AIIB as it needs to meet standards as an international financial institution.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference Japan is in cooperation with the Group of Seven nations about AIIB. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)