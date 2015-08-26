TOKYO Aug 26 Japan and the United States agreed
to work closely together on global economic issues in phone
talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack
Obama on Wednesday, Japan's top government spokesman said.
On Tuesday's decision by the Chinese central bank to cut
interest rates, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said
Japan hopes the move will help stabilise financial markets and
contribute to boosting China's economic growth.
"We also hope that (China's rate cuts) will have a positive
effect on Japan and global economies," he told a regular news
conference.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)