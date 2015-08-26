TOKYO Aug 26 Japan and the United States agreed to work closely together on global economic issues in phone talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama on Wednesday, Japan's top government spokesman said.

On Tuesday's decision by the Chinese central bank to cut interest rates, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan hopes the move will help stabilise financial markets and contribute to boosting China's economic growth.

"We also hope that (China's rate cuts) will have a positive effect on Japan and global economies," he told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)