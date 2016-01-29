TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) move to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero was appropriate and reached after much discussion.

He also told a news conference that the move was welcomed by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose top priority is to boost the economy.

The BOJ said on Friday it would charge for excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank (ECB).

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Sam Holmes)