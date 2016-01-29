BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) move to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero was appropriate and reached after much discussion.
He also told a news conference that the move was welcomed by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose top priority is to boost the economy.
The BOJ said on Friday it would charge for excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank (ECB).
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)